Major Power Outages Hit Townsville And Nearby Areas

A large portion of Townsville homes and businesses have been hit by unexpected power outages.

There are reports of the outage beginning at 8am on Thursday morning, affecting close to 1500 customers according to Ergon Energy Australia.

Suburbs hit by the unplanned outage include Belgian Gardens, Castle Hill and North Ward.

Multiple outages at traffic lights have been reported and Ergon crews are making emergency repairs to all high-risk areas.

There is no answer as to when power will be restored.

If you or someone you know require any help, information or requests, head to: www.ergon.com.au/network/outages-and-disruptions

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.