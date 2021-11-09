The Palaszcuzk government is encouraging unvaccinated Queenslanders to get the jab to avoid missing out on certain freedoms.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzuk announced that tough restrictions will be enforced on the unvaccinated on December 17 or when the state hits the 80 percent double-dose vaccination rate.

Major push for Queenslanders to get vaxxed or be denied freedoms

It means those who haven't got the jab will be barred from heading out to meals, music festivals, and attending sporting matches.

Epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter says those restrictions will likely stay for some time.

“There likely are going to have be some restrictions or at least in most jurisdictions there will be some restrictions until we get a super high vaccinated rate until people have been boosted, and until we have offered vaccination to children.”

On top of missing out on freedoms, the Premier is reminding the State that the most important reason to get vaccinated is to protect themselves and the community from the virus.

“Queenslanders have done a great job keeping the virus out of this state, and it’s going to come, and the way we are going to minimise the impact on families, is for families to get vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, Queensland is edging closer to a major vaccine milestone, with 79.84 percent of Queenslanders have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Once the state hits the 80 percent single-dose milestone, the mask mandate will be dropped in 11 LGA’s across the state.

