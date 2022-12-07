Major Traffic Delays After Sinkhole Opens Up On Busy Brisbane Road

A busy Brisbane road has been closed off after a large sink hole opened up in the middle of the street on Thursday morning.

Major traffic delays are expected today after a sinkhole appeared on Coronation Drive in Auchenflower today.

Authorities arrived on the scene this morning to close off two lanes after the sinkhole was discovered at around 4AM.

The sinkhole is believed to be around 1.5 metres wide and at least a metre deep.

Authorities have warned that traffic delays could extend over several hours as council workers expand the hole to determine how far the damage goes.

Commuters are being urged to seek out alternative routes wherever possible.

