Major Upgrades to Hay Health Service Have Almost Begun

As part of the NSW Government's $304 million Multipurpose Service Program, the Hay Health Service will be redeveloped and has officially been contracted to Barpa Pty Ltd.

Murrumbidgee Local Health District Chief Executive Jill Ludford announced the big news earlier today with construction expected to begin soon.

“In the coming months, the community will see the site being established as preparations are made to start construction on-site... The expansion of the Health Service will provide improved facilities to support delivery of flexible and integrated healthcare to the community," - Jill Ludford

Major upgrades have been planned to better accommodate patients, visitors and staff.

“The project includes the extension of Residential Aged Care, new staff accommodation and upgrades to existing emergency facilities – providing capacity to meet the health needs of the Hay community now and into the future.” - Jill Ludford

To ensure minimal disruption to staff and patients, the upgrades will be staged appropriately over an extended period of time.

Upon completion, the upgrades will provide additional aged care rooms & a residents lounge, outdoor landscaped area & social space for residents to share, an emergency triage area, three staff accommodation units and a refurbed reception & administration area.

The redevelopment is expected to be completed by 2021.

