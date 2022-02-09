Majority Of Australians Support Calls For 25% Salary Increase For Aged-Care Workers

The majority of Australians support a pay rise for aged-care workers – and industry leaders say it’s about time.

Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes, told Steve Price on Australia Today the issues in aged care were important to all Australians.

“Virtually everybody in Australia will have a mother a father, a grandparent who is either in aged care or approaching that period of their life. This is something that’s gone from not a political issue to something that is at the forefront of people’s minds,” he said.

Currently, the sector faces huge staff attraction and retention issues, with many staff are paid minimum wage. A poll conducted for the Health Services Union found 7 out of 10 Australians support a 25 per cent increase in the average pay rate of aged-care workers.

“When we talk about a 25% increase, it sounds like a lot – but we’re talking about $5.20 an hour “ he explained. “Taking people off minimum wage, for the most vulnerable (people) they care for – I think most people in Australia think that’s a reasonable thing to do.”

Yesterday the government confirmed they will send the Australian Defence Force into aged care homes to ease severe staff shortages in the sector. This comes after more aged care residents died in the first month of 2022 with COVID-19 than in the whole of 2021.

Meanwhile, the biggest operators of aged-care facilities in Australia are seeing huge increases in their share price

Hayes said described the situation as “incomprehensible”.

“How and when did older Australians become commodities?” he asked.



“I think it’s an absolute disgrace that people can be making money off older, frail vulnerable people.”

