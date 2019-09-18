Make These School Holidays Epic At The KidsTown Carnival

Keep the kids entertained these school holidays at the KidsTown Carnival!

There'll be stacks of activities and fun for kids of all ages, with a giant ferris wheel, bungee trampoline, dodgem cars, tea cups, a giant inflatable slide, sky flyer, carousel, show bags and more! Plus, don't miss the fireworks September 21st from 7:30pm.

Entry is a gold coin donation, with no additional costs for rides and attractions.

It's happening 9am - 6pm every day from Sep 21 - Oct 5. For more information visit www.kidstown.org.au.