"Make Your Own Way There" - Bennett's Final Instructions To The Rabbitohs

Wayne Bennett is no stranger when it comes to a finals series.

In fact, he's one of the best in the business when it comes to big game preparation.

With the Rabbitohs gearing up to take on the Raiders at GIO Stadium in Canberra this Friday, Bennett has asked for one more peculiar thing from his team ... which could raise some eyebrows.

The simple instructions were: "Get down there 48 hours beforehand and make your own way down"

That's right - no team bus, no group flight, and not to mention, team's generally get to Canberra the night before, not two days prior.

However, there is a method to the madness.

The idea is to give the side more time to ease into the intense and potentially hostile environment they should be expecting when they arrive.

Bennett also believes it's a chance for his team to relax and bond as they travel in their own time and space, away from the nervous feel of something like a packed bus.

Some people are questioning the move, suggesting the team should travel as a unit and not change up the regular routine when it comes to away games, but according to our very own MG on last night's Rush Hour, the idea is "ingenious".

HEAR WHAT MG HAD TO SAY BELOW:

This was part of a wider conversation where the Rush Hour also discussed the Sam Burgess apology.

