Mal's 'Optimism' For 'Disappointing' Titans

Titans advisor and rugby league legend Mal Meninga says he's "optimistic" the Gold Coast club can turn it around next year.

After reaching the finals last season, things have gone from bad to worse for Justin Holbrook's Titans, with the club sitting in 15th spot on the ladder with just three wins.

Meninga joined Triple M's Rush Hour and explained why he has confidence things can change in 2023.

"We're not offering any excuses, I feel we haven't played out best footy this year," Meninga said.

LISTEN HERE:

The Rush Hour's Full Interview With Mal Meninga