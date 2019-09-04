Maldon Comes Alive!

Maldon Market this Sunday 8 September
Monthly Farmers and Makers market held in the picturesque town of Maldon, bringing together the very best hand made products and home grown produce from independent artisans, gourmet food makers and growers.
9am to 1.30pm
And the Second Sunday of Every Month
Fountain St and Shire Gardens, Maldon
http://www.maldonnc.org.au/market-home
- Jumping castle for children – all day
- Live music from Vested Interest in Rotunda – from 10am
Contact Amy Atkinson for more info!
Maldon Market Coordinator
Maldon Neighbourhood Centre
P: 03 5475 2093