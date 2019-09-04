Maldon Comes Alive!

Maldon Market this Sunday 8 September

Monthly Farmers and Makers market held in the picturesque town of Maldon, bringing together the very best hand made products and home grown produce from independent artisans, gourmet food makers and growers.

9am to 1.30pm

And the Second Sunday of Every Month

Fountain St and Shire Gardens, Maldon

http://www.maldonnc.org.au/market-home

www.facebook.com/maldonmarket

Jumping castle for children – all day

Live music from Vested Interest in Rotunda – from 10am

Contact Amy Atkinson for more info!

Maldon Market Coordinator

Maldon Neighbourhood Centre

P: 03 5475 2093

www.maldonnc.org.au