Malls Fill With People As Melburnians Enjoy Their First Day Of Eased Restrictions

Victoria has recorded 1,355 new Covid cases along with 11 more Covid related deaths over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths from the latest Delta outbreak to 293.

There are 747 people currently in hospital with the virus, with 135 people in ICU.

The latest numbers come from 68,484 tests results returned on Friday.

The new numbers come as Melburnians wake to their first day of the same restrictions as regional Victoria.

The ease of restrictions ends months’ worth of lockdowns and a ban on regional travel for Melburnians.

The changes to restrictions allow non-essential retailers, movie theatres, gyms and other entertainment venues to open up after a gruelling few months without customers.

The ease in restrictions means masks are no longer mandatory outdoors if social distancing is possible, while fully vaccinated people are now allowed to attend social gatherings, events and hospitality venues with restricted caps still in place.

People are also permitted to travel into regional Victoria.

The government had originally planned to ease restrictions once the state had reached 80 percent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

While this number was not achieved, the state had reached 79.7 percent if eligible people fully vaccinated.

Health officials are confident the state will reach its 80 percent target at some point today.

Today will also be the final day health officials will hold a daily Covid press conference to announce numbers.

The state will once again ease restrictions further when the state hits 90 percent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

