Man Accused Of Importing $1 Million Worth Of 'Ice' Into Australia

A 26-year-old man is set to face court on the Gold coast today after allegedly importing over $1 million worth of the drug ‘ice’ into Australia.

Police arrested the Tasmanian man earlier this week as part of a larger operation run by the Tasmania Police Crime and Intelligence Command and the AFP.

The 26-year-old is alleged to have imported 1kg of the drug ‘ice’ into Queensland in April.

The drugs are believed to have come from overseas.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

NSW police managed to intercept the drugs prior to their arrival before replacing them with fake drugs.

Police then discovered the fake drugs in a Gold Coast home earlier this week.

Police have charged the man with several offences including importing a border-controlled drug.

The 26-year-old is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.