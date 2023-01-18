Man Accused Of Killing Cassius Turvey Faces Perth Court

The man accused of killing Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey has faced a Perth court today charged with his murder.

Jack Stevens James Brearley faced the Western Australia Magistrates court today via videolink.

The 21-year-old was charged with murder over the death of 15-year-old Cassius Turvey on October 13.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 15-year-old was bashed with a metal pole, later passing away in hospital from his injuries.

Brearley attended court via videolink today wearing a green tracksuit from Hakea Prison.

The 21-year-old will remain in police custody until his next court appearance on March 29.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.