Man Accused Of Killing Nursing Student Jasmeen Kaur Pleads Guilty To Murder

The man accused of allegedly killing nursing student Jasmeen Kaur has pleaded guilty to murder.

Tarikjot Singh was set to face trial after being accused of kidnapping and murdering his former girlfriend Jasmeen Kaur in March of 2021.

Singh originally pled not guilty to the murder charges and was set to face court in March before changes his plea to guilty in the Supreme Court today.

The 22-year-old is alleged to have abducted the nursing student before disposing of her body in a shallow grave at the Flinders Range in northern South Australia.

Ms Kaur’s remains were discovered a two days later approximately five hours drive away from where she is alleged to have been abducted.

Ms Kaur was working in aged care at the time of her death and was allegedly abducted after finishing a shift at the Southern Cross Care aged care facility in North Plympton.

The nursing student was reported missing by her aunt and uncle, who she was living with at the time of her death.

Ms Kaur’s aunt told media outside the Supreme Court this morning that she was happy to receive “some justice” over her niece’s death.

"Nothing will bring Jasmeen back, but we are pleased she will get some justice," she said.

Police will allege that Ms Kaur was abducted from the car park of the aged care facility on March 5, 2021.

