Man Accused Of Killing Toyah Cordingley To Be Flown To QLD Today

The man accused of killing 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley is set to arrive in Queensland today after being extradited from India.

Rajwinder Singh was flown from India to Melbourne yesterday to face an extradition hearing.

Singh spent the night in police custody last night with police transporting him to Cairns via a private jet today.

The former nurse has been on the run since Ms Cordingley’s body was discovered among sand dunes at Wangetti Beach near Cairns by her father in October of 2018.

Ms Cordingley disappeared while walking her dog along the beach.

Singh flew to India the day after Ms Cordingley went missing and only hours after her body had been discovered.

Police issued a warrant for Singh’s arrest in 2018 but was only found in India late last year after police posted a $1 million reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Singh has maintained his innocence and told the New Delhi court during his extradition trial that he would like to be sent back to Australia to fight the charges against him.

