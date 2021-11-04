Man Accused Of Trespassing After Plummeting Down Lift Shaft

A man who fell three to six metres down a lift shaft on Thursday morning has been accused of trespassing onto a Gold Coast worksite.

Police have reported the 45-year-old man allegedly entered a Knightsbridge Parade East construction site, within the gated Sovereign Islands community without permission.

Queensland paramedics and firefighters attended the scene shortly after 4:30am.

“When they arrived on scene, they found a male had been wandering on a worksite and fallen between levels,” Gold Coast Senior Operations Supervisor Luke Wyatt said.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital just before 6am with a broken arm and possible leg fractures.

Police have issued the man with a notice to appear before court.

