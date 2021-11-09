Man Admits To Killing Friend With Samurai Sword But Pleads Not Guilty

A 44-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a family friend with a samurai sword.

Damian Kyle Beckerleg admitted to killing life-long friend Shane Reimers in the Bunbury Supreme Court, but plead not guilty.

The latest South West briefing

The Court heard that after a day of drinking and fishing, the pair returned to Beckerleg’s house where Reimers attacked him and threatened to kill him in front of his family.

Reimers left the residence after the accused stabbed him with an arrow, but fearing for his life Beckerleg followed him out onto the street with a samurai sword where he admitted to unintentionally killing the man.

"I didn't mean to kill him… fear took over, fear of me and my family getting hurt.”

The case will continue this week presided by Justice Joseph McGrath.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr