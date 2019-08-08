Man Airlifted After Cattle Grid Accident

An elderly man was badly injured in a cattle grid accident yesterday afternoon.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to a private property on the Western Downs around 3:15pm.

It's believed the man, aged in his eighties, had been walking across a cattle grid, when his foot became stuck. The patient told rescuers he grabbed a nearby quad bike, to steady himself, but accidentally activated the accelerator.

The vehicle reportedly shifted, dragging him, while his foot was still trapped in the grid.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were already on the scene, when the aeromedical team arrived.

The man was stabilised, before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, with lower limb injuries.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!