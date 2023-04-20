Man Allegedly Armed With Knife Sends Melbourne Mall Into Lockdown

A popular shopping centre in Melbourne’s CBD has been locked down following reports of an armed man roaming the centre.

The man was alleged to have been armed with a knife when he entered emporium on Lonsdale Street at around 11:30AM on Thursday morning.

Police sent the mall into lockdown a short time later with people forced to stay inside stores as the incident unfolded.

According to Victoria Police, the man was apprehended by police before being transported to hospital for assessment.

No one is believed to have been injured during the incident.

The lockdown has since been lifted and investigations are ongoing.

