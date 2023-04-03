Man And Pregnant Partner Dead Following Plane Crash In Regional Queensland

Two people have died in a light plane crash in regional Queensland on Sunday.

Police have located a missing plane on Monday morning following a two-day search in Queensland.

The crash site was located at 10:15AM on Monday in the Clarke Ranges just west of Proserpine.

The missing Cherokee plane was discovered by a QG Air rescue helicopter deployed from Townsville.

The plane was carrying two passengers – Rhiley Kurt and his pregnant wife Maree who were found dead among the wreckage.

Maree was 27 weeks pregnant with a baby girl at the time of her death.

Inspector Andrew Godbold from Queensland Police told 9NEWS that it could take several days for the bodies to be removed from the wreckage.

"The only way in is via helicopter at this stage," he said.

"It's a very rugged terrain."

The couple are believed to have been travelling to visit family when they ran into trouble during a storm.

The plane took off from the Natal Downs Station near Proserpine in Queensland and was set to land at 5PM at Lakeside Airpark on Sunday.

A full-scale search was established after the Australian Maritime Safety Authority reported the plane missing at around 6:30PM.

