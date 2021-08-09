Man Appears Before Court Under Allegations Of Indecently Assaulting Women In Workplaces

A 34 year old man has been charged for indecently assaulting women at his workplaces.

The man from Northbridge, was charged with two counts of unlawful assault.

On July 1 2020, the man was reported to have harassed a woman in her 20s at a restaurant in Willetton.

The woman was on a job trial, and it’s alleged the man had made inappropriate advances to her before threatening and physically assaulting her.

Nine days later, on July 10, a woman in her 30s attended an eatery in Yagan Square Northbridge.

It was alleged that the charged man gave her many alcoholic drinks before taking her back to his motel and assaulting her.

While he is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on Monday, August 9, detectives believe the man is still actively messaging other women.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you are or have been a victim of sexual abuse, or if you have information about someone being abused, please contact the police on 131 444.



Remember, if you or someone you know needs support, there is help available. To chat to an experience counselor contact call 1800 737 732.

