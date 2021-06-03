Man Armed With Axe Arrested After Violent Dispute

Investigations were underway after a man allegedly armed himself with an axe during a violent disturbance in Norman Gardens on Wednesday evening.

Authorities arrived at a Nagle Drive home just after 6:30PM, responding to a call about a man who allegedly armed himself with a potential weapon and started acting in a threatening manner.

Upon the police’s arrival, the man attempted to flee on foot. He was later spotted on Walnut Drive, axe still in-hand, and was arrested after giving a brief chase.

As of Thursday morning, no injuries were recorded, no charges were laid, and investigations were ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

