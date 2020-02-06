Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Newcastle Port

It's believed he did it multiple times

Article heading image for Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Newcastle Port

Police have caught an alleged copper thief who targeted Newcastle Port.

The 45-year-old from Carrington's accused of breaking into port facilities in October and a further four times over the past week.

It's believed he was cutting copper cabling from wind turbines being stored there.

Officers took him into custody at his home on Tully Street yesterday.

He's since been charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, 3 x break, enter and steal and 1 x drive whilst disqualified.

