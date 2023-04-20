Man Arrested After Eight Hour Siege In Logan

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man following an eight hour siege in Logan overnight.

An emergency situation was declared in Logan Reserve at around 6AM this morning following reports of an armed man just after midnight.

Locals were told to stay indoors with drivers warned to find alternative routes as negotiators worked to bring the man into custody.

Police established an exclusion zone including Chambers Flat Road, Logan reserve Road and School Road.

The man surrendered himself to police at around 9AM this morning before transporting him to hospital for assessment.

Acting Inspector Jason Barrowcliffe told ABC News that the man was in an “agitated state” as police attempted to negotiate with him.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

