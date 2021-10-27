A man is behind bars after a hit and run incident that led to the death of a traffic controller in Mackay.

It’s understood a 35-year-old man was moving traffic cones on the Ron Camm Bridge when he was struck and killed by a stolen car.

Man arrested after hit-and-run in Mackay

Inspector Ian Horton says bystanders tried to help but the man couldn't be saved.

“At the time they may have been moving some traffic cones in and around the area where some roadworks are happening to the north of the bridge. there is no indication at this point, of the fault of the traffic controller.”

The inspector confirmed that a 28-year-old man was apprehended following a manhunt to find the driver because the death was preventable.

“This was preventable and we will do everything we can to stop this type of driving behaviour.”

Anyone who witnessed the tragedy or has information surrounding the incident is urged to call police on 1800 333 000.

