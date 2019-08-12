Man Arrested After Lake Cathie Medical Centre Break-in

A man has been arrested after breaking into a medical centre south of Port Macquarie

About 11.35pm on Sunday, police were called to the Lake Cathie Medical Centre.

Upon arriving at the scene, police from the Mid North Coast Police District found the rear door to the premises ajar.

A perimeter was established and the Dog Unit was used to locate a man who had barricaded himself behind a nearby door.

The man attempted to leave the scene but was detained with the assistance of the Dog Unit.

He was found to be carrying cash and cannabis.

The 46-year-old was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.

He was charged with break, enter and steal, resisting an officer in the execution of their duty and possession of a prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court today.