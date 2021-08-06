Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Of A Speeding Ute Towing An Excavator

Police search for passenger

A man has been arrested in Adelaide's north following a police pursuit, the driver was chased when caught speeding in a ute towing an excavator.

The 41-year-old Paralowie man led authorities on a wild chase overnight, at one stage throwing a pair of bolt cutters at a patrol vehicle.

Leading into the early hours of Friday, the driver abandoned the vehicle in Pooraka on a side road before being cornered off at a nearby address. 

The driver was arrested and charged with engaging in a police chase.

Police say they are in search of the passenger, who evaded authorities by running to a nearby intersection on Montague Road and Main North Road.

The passenger was wearing a balaclava, black puffer jacket, black pants and shoes.

Police asked anyone who saw someone matching this description in the area around 5:00am to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or head to www.crimestopperssa.com.au/ 

