Man Arrested After The Flowerdale Grass Fire

A 71-year-old Flowerdale man was arrested and interviewed following a massive grassfire in Flowerdale, north of Melbourne.

Detectives from the Alexander Crime Investigation Unit were able to arrest the man with the help of Arson Squad detectives and CFA investigators.

Listen now:

Authorities said the fire had started in the Spring Valley Road area in Flowerdale yesterday afternoon and continued to spread throughout the bushland, with 700 hectares burned.

The man has been released pending further enquiries, and the investigation remains ongoing.

VIC Emergency has replaced the Watch and Act message as the fire is now under control and approximately 23 hectares in size.

Firefighters have stopped the spread of grassfire at Feehan's Road, Wildwood, near Deep Creek.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: