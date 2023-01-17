Man Arrested After Woman's Body Found In Penrith Home

A 32-year-old man is in custody after Police found a woman's body in a Sydney north-west unit.

On Monday afternoon, a woman reported to Penrith Police Station that she had discovered a body inside a property on Colless Street.

Officers arrived at the unit and found the body of a 28-year-old woman inside - she has yet to be formally identified but is said to be the resident.

Forensic teams examined the property after a crime scene was established overnight. Detectives revealed the woman's vehicle was located burnt in bushland at Castlereagh.

Officers later arrested a 32-year-old man in Cranebrook, around 3.25am on Tuesday morning - before he was taken to Penrith Police Station.

"So as a result, we did identify the deceased's vehicle that had been burnt out, and after that we found the person of interest at his home address," said Acting Superintendent Carlene Mahoney.

The woman who reported the body to police is believed to be a family member of the man in custody.

While officers added the man had a lengthy friendship with the deceased, yet there weren't records of domestic violence between the pair.

However, police said the 32-year-old man was known to Penrith police for earlier, unrelated offences.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: