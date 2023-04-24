Man Arrested At Airport In Relation To Shooting Of Sydney Father

A 26-year-old man has been arrested at Sydney International Airport accused of participating in the shooting death of a father in front of his young son.

According to police, the man was intercepted while attempting to fly to Vietnam.

The man has been accused of organising the getaway cars the shooters used to flee the scene and assisting with planning the crime.

Taha Sabbagh was shot and killed inside his Mercedes outside of a martial arts gym in Sefton, Sydney.

Sabbagh’s 12-year-old son was opening the gate for his father to drive through when an alleged gunman jumped out of a Mazda near the gate and fired six shots into the Mercedes.

Following the shooting, the alleged shooters fled in the Mazda CX3 to a Birrong property where they allegedly switched vehicles.

The man arrested at the airport is alleged to have driven a silver Volkswagen Golf, which police believe was used as the second getaway vehicle, to the Birrong property a week before the shooting.

According to police, the crime is suspected to be linked to organised crime.

Investigations are ongoing.

