Man arrested during barricade situation

Police have charged a wanted man with multiple offences after being arrested during a barricade situation at a home in the Murrumbidgee area overnight.



Just after 7pm yesterday (Wednesday 14 October 2020), officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended a home at Griffith as part of inquiries to locate a 28-year-old man, who was wanted on warrants.



Police established the man was in the home, but after it was believed he was in possession of a firearm, officers began attempts to negotiate with him.



The man refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself inside, making threats toward police.



Despite the efforts of specialist police negotiators, the man refused to cooperate and officers from the Tactical Operations Unit forced entry and arrested him about 4.10am today (Thursday 15 October 2020).



A taser was deployed during the man’s arrest and he was checked by NSW Ambulance paramedics as a precaution. Officers located and seized several knives and a Molotov cocktail from the home.



The man was taken to Griffith Police Station, where a total of 27 charges were laid for a variety of offences, including armed robberies, aggravated car jackings, police pursuits, escape custody, fraud, larceny, and predatory driving offences.



He has been refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court later today.



Inquiries are continuing.