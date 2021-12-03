Man Arrested Following Police Pursuit In Adelaide's North

A man has been arrested after driving into a patrol car which attempted to pull him over at Salisbury North on Thursday evening.

Police chased the man across Adelaide's north, both by road and air. The pursuit began around 5:30pm, with the driver of the BMW creating the chase.

The 25-year-old driver dumped the car at Paralowie where he was handcuffed on foot.

He will appear in Adelaide's Magistrates Court, after the chase involved him damaging a police car.

Meanwhile, crash crews are investigating an accident at Camden Park on Friday.

A pedestrian was left with serious leg injuries, as he crossed stonehouse avenue near Anzac highway around 9:30am.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, removing him from underneath the vehicle which involved lifting the rear of the car.

