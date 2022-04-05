Man Arrested In Melbourne Over Alleged Stabbings In South Australia

A man accused of attempted murder at a hotel in Adelaide last month has been arrested in Melbourne.

A23-year-old South Australian man who was wanted for attempted murder over a brawl involving a machete and knives at a hotel in Adelaide’s CBD has been arrested.

Victorian police arrested the man who is accused of stabbing at least three people in Epping earlier today.

The arrest took place during a raid by the Gang Crime Squad and dog squad at a property on Peppercorn Parade this morning.

The man is believed to have participated in a brawl that broke out at Producers Bar on Grenfell Street in Adelaide on Sunday, March 13.

SA Police said in a statement that a number of people were stabbed during the altercation which is still under investigation by SA Police’s Operation Meld anti-gang task force.

"Several people within the premises received stab wounds, with two men requiring surgery for life-threatening injuries," they said.

"It will be alleged that during the affray, the arrested man stabbed three people."

At least six people were hospitalised following the brawl and 19 people arrested.

Officers from the task force are set to arrive in Melbourne to apply for the 23-year-old’s extradition.

The man is set to face Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

