Man Arrested In Relation To March Whittington Shooting

A man has been arrested in Torquay on Tuesday in relation to a non-fatal shooting in Whittington in March.

Along with the arrest of the 27-year-old man, six firearms were seized.

A warrant was executed on Tuesday at the Torquay residential property by detectives from the Armed Crime Squad, Illicit Firearms Squad and Torquay Crime Investigation Unit.

During the search, police located five 3D printed firearms, a hand gun, an imitation firearm, silencer, ammunition, and drugs including methylamphetamine, cannabis and 1,4-butanediol.

The man was charged with possess general category handgun and dispose general category handgun in relation to the shooting in Whittington on March 22.

The man will appear at Geelong Magistrates Court today.

Yesterday’s arrest followed the incident where a man was allegedly shot at a Whittington property on Freesia Court.

A 55-year-old Whittington man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in relation to the shooting on March 31 by Armed Crime Squad detectives.

He was charged with 21 offences including aggravated burglary with firearm (to assault); aggravated burglary with firearm (to steal); attempted armed robbery; make threats to kill; intentionally causing serious injury; recklessly causing serious injury and others.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Geelong Magistrates’ Court on July 4.

