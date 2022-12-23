Man Arrested In Sydney After Allegedly Pointing Replica Gun At Police

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at police officers and civilians in Western Sydney on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to John Street in Cabramatta at around 9AM this morning following reports a man was aiming a gun at cars.

While police were responding to these calls, a 46-year-old man walked into the police station and allegedly pointed the replica gun at and officer and woman stranding in the foyer.

The man then fled the scene, with police chasing him down John Street and eventually making an arrest

Police located a replica gun not far from where the man was arrested, under a nearby vehicle.

The man was then searched by police and was allegedly found to be holding a second replica gun.

The man is now in police custody.