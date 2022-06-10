Man Arrested Over Alleged One-Punch Attack In Sydney

Police have arrested a man in relation to an alleged one-punch attack which seriously injured another man in Sydney’s east in the early hours of this morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old man is alleged to have hit a 23-year-old man in the back of the head at around 1:30AM on Thursday morning outside of the Matraville Hotel.

Detective Acting Inspector Michael Capon told 9NEWS that the two men had entered into an argument earlier in the night.

"We have information that there was a confrontation earlier in that evening between two males within a licensed premise," - Detective Acting Inspector Michael Capon

“And then there was a later confrontation out on the street on Bunnerong Road that morning."

The 23-year-old is believed to have suffered serious injuries after being struck in the head and then hitting his head on the concrete.

Emergency services were called out to the scene where paramedics attempted to treat the 23-year-old man for head injuries.

The man was then transported to the Prince of Wales Hospital in serious condition where he was treated for a fractured jaw and other critical injuries.

The man was sent into surgery with doctors fearing he may have permanent brain damage.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man sat a Maroubra property on Thursday afternoon in relation to the violent attack.

