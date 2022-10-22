Man Arrested Over Alleged Threats Against Pauline Hanson

Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old Melbourne man over alleged threats made against One Nation senator Pauline Hanson.

The Brunswick West man was arrested at his home on Friday by AFP officers and charged with two counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and using a carriage service to make a threat to kill.

During the arrest, police seized electronic devices including a lap top and desktop computer.

According to police, the man is alleged to have made several threats against the One Nation leader via social media including threats to kill across the months of September and October of 2022.

The 27-year-old was set to face court on Friday October 21 and could receive up to 10 years behind bars.

AFP acting commander Anita van Hilst said the man’s arrest will hopefully send a message to others.

“This arrest should send a strong message that the AFP and its partners are working tirelessly to identify and prosecute anyone who breaks the law by harassing, menacing or threatening politicians, including those who work alongside them,” - AFP acting commander Anita van Hilst

“The AFP supports the political expression and freedom of speech, however when it leads to criminal behaviour, including threats and harassment, even online, it will not be tolerated.”

