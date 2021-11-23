Man Arrested Over Disappearance Of Victorian Campers Carol Clay & Russell Hill

A man has been arrested by police in relation to the disappearance of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay.

Victoria Police have released a statement saying they have arrested a 55-year-old man from Caroline Springs at 5:30PM Monday in relation to the couple’s disappearance.

The man is expected to be formally interviewed this morning.

"The investigation into the matter remains ongoing and further information will be released when operationally appropriate to do so," the statement read.

The couple in their 70’s went missing last year in March while on a camping trip in the remote area of Wonnangatta Valley, north east Victoria.

Police found the couple’s campsite completely burnt out with their vehicle still parked onsite.

During the investigation, police released several images of cars which they believed could potentially have assisted them with their inquiries.

Police reached out to the public for information with hundreds of people calling to assist police with their investigations.

Mr Hill was a frequent camper in the area and was believed to have known the 4WD Zeka Spur Track in the area very well having been a part of its original development.

