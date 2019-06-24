Man charged after alleged altercation in a Maxi-taxi.

A 37-year-old Mirriwinni man has been charged as a result of investigations into the serious assault of a 58-year-old White Rock man on June 15.

Police will allege the man got in a maxi taxi with friends sometime around 10pm following the Speedway event at Edmonton. The man was allegedly with a group of people known to him, a second group of people not known to the man were also in the taxi.

A second man known to the offender, demanded that the driver drop them off at Redbank Rd. Both men were allegedly highly agitated and attempts were made to calm them down.

The driver was forced to pull over when an altercation broke out in the taxi. Police will allege the man struck the victim multiple times resulting in serious bruising, swelling and fractures to his face.

The man allegedly fled from the scene and police were called.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates court on July 11.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.