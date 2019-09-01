Man charged after alleged stalking of a woman in Earlville.

An Earlville man was charged on Saturday following investigations into a protracted stalking incident.

It will be alleged a man made numerous unsolicited advances to a woman at her Earlville workplace between November 2018 and August this year.

He was not known to the victim other than being a customer at the woman’s workplace.

Detectives attended a McGuigan Street address at around 9am on Saturday where they spoke with a 49-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with unlawful stalking and is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later this morning.