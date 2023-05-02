Man Charged After Allegedly Fraudulently Claiming $47,000 In Covid Grants

A New South Wales man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making close to $50,000 in fraudulent claims for Covid grants.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with over 118 offences including 70 counts of possessing identity information to commit and indictable offence.

According to police, the man is alleged to have applied for grants totalling $47,000 across September of 2021.

He is alleged to have applied for the grants using personal information from stolen identities.

The man is also facing 14 counts of using false documents to obtain financial advantage, 22 counts of possessing a false document to obtain advantage and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He has since been arrested and detained at Silverwater Jail and is set to face Blacktown Local Court on Tuesday.

