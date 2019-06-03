Man charged after allegedly punching his 81-year-old neighbour in the face in Woree.

A 46-year-old Woree man was charged on Friday following the alleged assault of two people at a residential complex on Friday morning.

An 81-year-old man who resides at the multi-level Toogood Road complex had taken the lift from his unit to the ground floor at around 11.30am to walk to nearby shops.

Upon exiting the lift, he saw the younger man, with whom he’d been involved in a verbal altercation the previous evening.

It will be alleged the younger man proceeded to verbally abuse him again. The victim ignored him and commenced walking toward the shops, at which point he was struck from behind and fell to the ground.

Another 47-year-old man who witnessed the incident attempted to intervene and was allegedly bitten on the hand and threatened.

The older man managed to get himself up and continue his walk to the shops where he was assisted by several people who witnessed the incident. Police attended the location and the 46-year-old was located and taken into custody nearby.

He was charged with one count each of serious assault and common assault and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on June 17.

The elderly man sustained facial bruising, however the 47-year-old was not physically injured.