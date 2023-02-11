Man Charged After Allegedly Shooting Woman While She Slept In Sydney

Police have charged a man after he allegedly shot a woman while she was asleep in her home in Sydney’s west on January 12.

The 33-year-old man is then alleged to have driven the woman to Bankstown hospital before leaving his white Mercedes at the hospital and fleeing on foot.

A number of shots were allegedly heard coming from inside the home at around 12PM on January 12.

According to NSW police, the man was later found hiding inside a roof cavity at a Picnic Point home on Doris Street at around 10PM on Friday evening.

The man was arrested and charged with five offences including discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, use unauthorised pistol, possess unauthorised prohibited fire arm, possess ammunition without holding licence, permit and authority as well as not keeping a fire arm safely.

The woman is now believed to be in stable condition.

The 33-year-old man has been refused bail and is set to face court on Saturday, Feb 11.

