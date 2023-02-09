Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening Speed Camera Operator With Tomahawk

Police have officially charged a man over an incident where a speed camera operator was allegedly threatened with a tomahawk in Melbourne last month.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to several incidents over the past three months.

The first incident is alleged to have seen the man pour white paint over a mobile traffic camera on December 4, 2022.

In a separate incident, the man is alleged to have driven his bike up to a vehicle and verbally abusing the operator before spitting at the window and punching the side mirror on January 25.

The same man is then alleged to have returned to the vehicle before throwing white paint over it and making threats to the operator with a tomahawk.

Police executed a search warrant at a Blackshaws Road property in South Kingsville this morning where they arrested the man.

The 53-year-old is facing multiple charges including criminal damage, threatening a road safety camera operator, abusing a road safety camera operator, threatening to inflict serious injury, possessing a dangerous article and a number of other charges.

The man was set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

