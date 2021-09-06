Man Charged After Gruesome Fatal Stabbing In Dandenong South

A man has been charged for the horrifying stabbing of a father in Dandenong South in the hours leading up to Father’s Day.

Police were called to a dispute at a caravan park on the South Gippsland Highway around 10 pm last Saturday night where a man had been stabbed 11 times. He died at the scene.

A neighbour told the Herald Sun they saw “a lot of blood.”



A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital under police guard to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later charged with murder on Sunday night.

A 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who is said to be the victim's son and partner were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police returned to the scene Sunday morning to bag multiple items and investigate further.

It's been reported the father had moved in with his son at the Shawlands Caravan Park just a week earlier.

The offender has been remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

