Man Charged For Wilful Exposure After Skinny Dipping At Lagoon

A 29-year-old Currumbin man will front court facing charges for wilful exposure and stealing after taking a nude swim at the Esplanade Lagoon on Sunday night.

It’s alleged the man swore at people before taking his clothes off and jumping into the lagoon swimming pool at about 9:30 pm.

Senior Constable Heidi Marek says alcohol may have played a part in his poor decision making.

“He hopped out and believe got dressed and continued on his way but some witnesses did record the incident and follow him,” she said.

It’s alleged the man pinched a soft drink at an Aplin Street store before officers found him with the item still in his hand.

He was arrested and charged for wilful exposure, committing a public nuisance and stealing. He is set to appear at the Cairns Magistrates Court on September 29.

