Man Charged Over Alleged Armed Robbery of a Toowoomba Hotel

A man has been charged following the alleged armed robbery of a hotel in Toowoomba yesterday morning.

It will be alleged around 3am on August 7am a man approached a 28-year-old employee of a business on Bridge Street, Newtown advising him the toilets were broken.

The employee went to the bathrooms with the man who then allegedly produced a knife and demanded money from the till.

The pair then went to the cash register where the staff member handed over a sum of cash.

The offender then fled the premises. No one was injured during the incident.

Ongoing investigations by police led to the arrest today of a 24-year-old Wilsonton Heights man.

He was charged with:

armed robbery and enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence

He is set to appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today (August 9).

Police ask that if anyone has further information on the incident to please contact them:

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901519089

