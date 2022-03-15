Man Charged Over Alleged Attempted Carjacking In Southport

A Brisbane man has been charged over the alleged attempted carjacking of a woman on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon.

The man is believed to have removed a GPS tracking device in Milton before fleeing to the Gold Coast at around 3PM.

Police said in a statement that the man allegedly found a woman sitting alone in a car before he entered the vehicle and threatened her with a knife.

“About 6.45pm a woman was sitting in her car in a carpark on Marine Parade at Southport. The man has got into the passenger seat and is alleged to have threatened her with a knife and demanded the car,” police said.

“The woman has screamed to attract the attention of passers-by and the man fled the scene on foot.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 67-year-old woman escaped the situation with only minor injuries.

The 35-year-old Brisbane man was later found on Cypress Ave in Surfers Paradise and apprehended by police just after midnight.

The man is now facing multiple charges including one count each of unlawful entry of a vehicle, attempted armed robbery, serious assault person over 60 and two counts of contravene relevant order.

The 35-year-old is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.