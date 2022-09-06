Man Charged Over Alleged Gumtree Pup Cruelty

51-year-old to face court in October

Article heading image for Man Charged Over Alleged Gumtree Pup Cruelty

A Camillo man will front court in October on animal cruelty charges after RSPCA were alerted to starving, faeces-covered puppies sold through Gumtree. 

Two eight-week-old American Staffies were found in a small, barricaded crate at the accused man’s Camillo property. 

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

With no food or water, the pups were seized by RSPCA inspectors and inspected by an emergency vet before being taken to the RSPCA in Malaga.

The 51-year-old is facing two charges of animal cruelty on the basis of confining them

RSPCA WA received cruelty reports about more than 1300 puppies in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Report cruelty 24/7 on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or at rspcawa.org.au.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App. 

Triple M Newsroom

20 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

Animal Cruelty
Camillo
Charges Laid
Triple M
Listen Live!
Animal Cruelty
Camillo
Charges Laid
Triple M
Animal Cruelty
Camillo
Charges Laid
Triple M
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs