Man Charged Over Allegedly Assaulting Women And Stealing Their Shoes

A man has been officially charged over a string of incidents throughout Melbourne which saw a number of women assaulted and their designer shoes stolen.

According to authorities, the man is alleged to have followed a 23-year-old woman along Batman Street before attacking her and stealing her shoes.

The man is then believed to have fled in a vehicle.

The man was eventually taken into police custody after a raid on a property on January 26.

Police managed to locate the man along with women’s sneakers and a taser.

The man was initially charged with robbery, assault with intent to commit sexual assault and intentionally causing injury but police said the man was then faced with other charges.

"After further investigation, detectives charged the man over four further robberies where women were allegedly followed, assaulted and had their high-end shoes stolen," Victoria Police said.

According to police, the man was allegedly involved in other incidents at Springvale on Merton Street and around 10PM on July 19th and another incident on Springvale Road on October 6th at 9:40PM.

The man is currently being held in custody and is set to face the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on April 21.

Police are urging anyone with further information about the crimes to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

