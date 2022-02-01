Man Charged Over "Confronting" Murder At A Parramatta Home

The man accused of murdering a 19-year-old woman at a North Parramatta home on Sunday has handed himself into police.

After images of him and his vehicle were released to social media on Monday, the man confessed at Bankstown Police station.

The incident occured on Sunday, a crime scene was established by Parramatta Police Area Command.

The accused was seen driving a Mitsubishi Fuso truck, with NSW police issuing a crime stoppers report

Police say the grim discovery of the woman at a Sydney unit was a result of domestic abuse. The victim was found in the bathroom with hazardous chemicals.

Police Supt Julie Boon said police discovered "a very confronting scene" when chasing up reports of welfare abuse.

"It was an absolutely awful scene," Boon told 2GB on Tuesday.

On Monday police appealed for information before the 20-year-old man handed himself in at Bankstown Police Station, where he was arrested.

The man's truck was found nearby and seized for forensic examination.

The accused will appear before court on 5 April.

